Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3502 N Supai Way Available 10/14/19 LARGE 4BR - 2BA HOUSE - NEWLY REMODEDLED CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT - OPEN HOUSE COMING SOON - AVAILABLE 10/14/2019

OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE

LARGE FOUR (4) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE - NEWLY REMODELED WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE, BREAKFAST BAR, VERY LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN - THIS PROPERTY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION -- MUST SEE



***PROPERTY LIKE THIS WON'T TAKE LONG TO RENT***



LOCATED NEAR INDIAN SCHOOL AND SCOTTSDALE ROAD AT: 3502 N. SUPAI



TEXT MICHAEL AT 602-619-3035 OR OR JAMES AT 480-593-7420



APPLY ONLINE: EXPRESSCO.APPFOLIO.COM/LISTINGS



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY EXPRESS COMPANIES, MICHAEL SENFTNER DESIGNATED BROKER



