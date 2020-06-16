34938 N 92ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

One of THE BEST VIEW Lots in Legend Trail! Immaculate home with expansive, unobstructed views including Mountain, City Light and Brilliant Sunset Views! This very light, bright and open floor plan with 10-12 ft. ceilings features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with tile floors throughout (no carpet). Updated Master bath & Kitchen. Resort backyard setting with a heated 48 ft. play pool and built-in BBQ for your personal enjoyment and entertainment. Wifi through Cox is included. Legend Trail features a great Golf Course, many walking trails; access to Brown's Trail head for great hiking! Communituy Facilities available to Tenants.