Scottsdale, AZ
34938 N 92ND Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

34938 N 92ND Place

34938 North 92nd Place · (480) 251-2215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34938 North 92nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
One of THE BEST VIEW Lots in Legend Trail! Immaculate home with expansive, unobstructed views including Mountain, City Light and Brilliant Sunset Views! This very light, bright and open floor plan with 10-12 ft. ceilings features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with tile floors throughout (no carpet). Updated Master bath & Kitchen. Resort backyard setting with a heated 48 ft. play pool and built-in BBQ for your personal enjoyment and entertainment. Wifi through Cox is included. Legend Trail features a great Golf Course, many walking trails; access to Brown's Trail head for great hiking! Communituy Facilities available to Tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34938 N 92ND Place have any available units?
34938 N 92ND Place has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34938 N 92ND Place have?
Some of 34938 N 92ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34938 N 92ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
34938 N 92ND Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34938 N 92ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 34938 N 92ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34938 N 92ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 34938 N 92ND Place does offer parking.
Does 34938 N 92ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34938 N 92ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34938 N 92ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 34938 N 92ND Place has a pool.
Does 34938 N 92ND Place have accessible units?
No, 34938 N 92ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34938 N 92ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34938 N 92ND Place has units with dishwashers.
