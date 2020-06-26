34587 N IRONWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Open & bright w/ custom touches throughout, lives like a private estate. Living rm -floor to ceiling windows let the outdoors in open to a well-appointed kitchen w/ dbl ovens, warming drawer & walk in pantry. Guest rooms w/ bthrms & attention to detail, copper sinks, exceptional hardware. Office functions as a 4th bdrm has private patio w/desert views. Master is roomy offering a sitting room; closet w/ custom glass cabinetry. Master bth w/ steam shower. Back yard is private & home to entertaining space w/ BBQ set up & bar stool seating surrounded by soothing water feature. Views overlooking 13th fairway of Boulders south course & boulder outcroppings. Rare 3 car garage w/air-conditioned ''flex room'' that would be a great shop,studio or space for car enthusiasts. Zero interior step