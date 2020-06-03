All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 34394 N IRONWOOD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
34394 N IRONWOOD Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

34394 N IRONWOOD Road

34394 North Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

34394 North Ironwood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Adobe Style home w/sweeping views of Black Mountain, The Boulder Pile & Sunsets! The home was built around Huge Boulders that add to the architectural detail in the main living area & around the fireplace. Antique gates & doors have been used to add charm & warmth to the residence. Kitchen is well appointed & has cozy breakfast nook & additional seating area. Enjoy wall to wall views of the desert & surrounding mountains. Master bedroom has King bed with views to the west and north. The 2nd Guest Suite has a King bed & small patio. Upstairs bedroom/den is ensuite with a Queen plus sofa sleeper & access to a view deck with fireplace. Negative edge pool w/spa & natural looking waterfalls create a restful retreat in backyard. Fire pit & gas BBQ complete the outdoor patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34394 N IRONWOOD Road have any available units?
34394 N IRONWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 34394 N IRONWOOD Road have?
Some of 34394 N IRONWOOD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34394 N IRONWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
34394 N IRONWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34394 N IRONWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 34394 N IRONWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 34394 N IRONWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 34394 N IRONWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 34394 N IRONWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34394 N IRONWOOD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34394 N IRONWOOD Road have a pool?
Yes, 34394 N IRONWOOD Road has a pool.
Does 34394 N IRONWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 34394 N IRONWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34394 N IRONWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34394 N IRONWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College