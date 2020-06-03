34394 N IRONWOOD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Adobe Style home w/sweeping views of Black Mountain, The Boulder Pile & Sunsets! The home was built around Huge Boulders that add to the architectural detail in the main living area & around the fireplace. Antique gates & doors have been used to add charm & warmth to the residence. Kitchen is well appointed & has cozy breakfast nook & additional seating area. Enjoy wall to wall views of the desert & surrounding mountains. Master bedroom has King bed with views to the west and north. The 2nd Guest Suite has a King bed & small patio. Upstairs bedroom/den is ensuite with a Queen plus sofa sleeper & access to a view deck with fireplace. Negative edge pool w/spa & natural looking waterfalls create a restful retreat in backyard. Fire pit & gas BBQ complete the outdoor patio area.