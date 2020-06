Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views in this STELLA model. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day. This Well Maintained home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and a nice sized den/office has an open floor plan and is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is well equipped and has all new appliances. Newer carpets and fresh interior paint that is warm and inviting. The master bedroom offers plenty of space for sitting area with beautiful mountain views, the master bath has a soaker tub, walk in shower and walk in closet. You will love the backyard with its awesome views of Black Mountain and a nice and inviting pool area with a heated pool and plenty of room for extra lounge chairs with covered patio as well. This is a must see home!