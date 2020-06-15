All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

33317 N 71ST Street

33317 North 71st Street · (602) 312-8848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33317 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2303 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Enjoy a Resort Style Vacation in this lovely Home in the Award Winning Community of Terravita. Gorgeous Backyard with Pool, Waterfall, Kiva Fireplace, Putting Green and built-in Barbecue and covered Patio. Great Room with stacked Stone Fireplace, large dining Area, open Floorplan. Highly upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms are waiting for you. 3 Bedrooms and a Den with pull-out Chaiselonge can accommodate up to 8 people. Terravita Membership Transfer lets you participate in the Terravita Lifestyle with State-of-the-Art Gym, Olympic Size Pool, Restaurant and 6 Miles of Walking Paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33317 N 71ST Street have any available units?
33317 N 71ST Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 33317 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 33317 N 71ST Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33317 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
33317 N 71ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33317 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 33317 N 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 33317 N 71ST Street offer parking?
No, 33317 N 71ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 33317 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33317 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33317 N 71ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 33317 N 71ST Street has a pool.
Does 33317 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 33317 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33317 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33317 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.
