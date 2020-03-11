All apartments in Scottsdale
3326 N 82ND Place

3326 North 82nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3326 North 82nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
To avoid showing, please watch the virtual tour which is an accurate representation of the house. Located in a quiet established neighborhood, less than 4 mi in any direction you will find- Camelback Mtn, Salt River Fields, Talking Stick Casino, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Old Town Scottsdale (shops, restaurants, & great nightlife!), Golf: Silverado, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, Stonecreek & Starfire, or Giants Spring Training Stadium, multiple spas, & easy access to 101 freeway which will take you anywhere else you need to go! Nest thermostat & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 N 82ND Place have any available units?
3326 N 82ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 N 82ND Place have?
Some of 3326 N 82ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 N 82ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
3326 N 82ND Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 N 82ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 3326 N 82ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3326 N 82ND Place offer parking?
No, 3326 N 82ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 3326 N 82ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 N 82ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 N 82ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 3326 N 82ND Place has a pool.
Does 3326 N 82ND Place have accessible units?
No, 3326 N 82ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 N 82ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 N 82ND Place has units with dishwashers.
