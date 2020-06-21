All apartments in Scottsdale
32785 N 74TH Way
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

32785 N 74TH Way

32785 North 74th Way · No Longer Available
Location

32785 North 74th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL! Beautiful Furnished Rental Opportunity in a smaller gated community with boulder outcroppings and amazing views. 4 bedrooms, plus an office with 4 1/2 baths. So many wonderful things to say about this home. Fully furnished with all the upgrades that a person could want. Private Pool and large spa with lots of privacy and plenty of room to entertain. Built-in BBQ and multiple water features. You will not be disappointed with this home. TOTAL SQ. FT. WITH GUEST HOUSE IS 3659 SQ. FT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32785 N 74TH Way have any available units?
32785 N 74TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 32785 N 74TH Way have?
Some of 32785 N 74TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32785 N 74TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
32785 N 74TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32785 N 74TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 32785 N 74TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 32785 N 74TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 32785 N 74TH Way does offer parking.
Does 32785 N 74TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32785 N 74TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32785 N 74TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 32785 N 74TH Way has a pool.
Does 32785 N 74TH Way have accessible units?
No, 32785 N 74TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32785 N 74TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32785 N 74TH Way has units with dishwashers.
