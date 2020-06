Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This beautiful, contemporary town-home is in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, just minutes from fine dining and shops! This unique Floor Plan features a loft on the top floor of the unit, large game room, 2 car garage, brand new stainless steel appliances, over-sized tile flooring and paint with Juliet balconies off most rooms. The Aerium Encore includes a heated community pool, Ramada and outdoor cooking area! This New-Build is fully furnished and ready for enjoyment!