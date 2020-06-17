320 N 73RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Five Diamond approved beautiful vacation home with gorgeous upgraded finishes. Come and enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer from the restaurants to the shopping to the nightlife! Relaxation Guaranteed! This newly remodeled property is a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in South Scottsdale and can sleep up to 10 guests, offering 2 King Beds, 1 Queen Bed, and a Bunk Bed that can accomodate up to 4 children. A full sized sofa bed is also available in the living room. Hang out on a lounge chair poolside or start up a game of cornhole on the lawn, grab a bike or scooter and head to Old Town Scottsdale to take advantage of the amazing shops, restaurants and bars. No matter what brings you to Scottsdale, this house has got you co