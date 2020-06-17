All apartments in Scottsdale
320 N 73RD Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

320 N 73RD Street

320 North 73rd Street · (602) 980-0556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Five Diamond approved beautiful vacation home with gorgeous upgraded finishes. Come and enjoy all that Scottsdale has to offer from the restaurants to the shopping to the nightlife! Relaxation Guaranteed! This newly remodeled property is a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in South Scottsdale and can sleep up to 10 guests, offering 2 King Beds, 1 Queen Bed, and a Bunk Bed that can accomodate up to 4 children. A full sized sofa bed is also available in the living room. Hang out on a lounge chair poolside or start up a game of cornhole on the lawn, grab a bike or scooter and head to Old Town Scottsdale to take advantage of the amazing shops, restaurants and bars. No matter what brings you to Scottsdale, this house has got you co

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 N 73RD Street have any available units?
320 N 73RD Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 320 N 73RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 N 73RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 320 N 73RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 N 73RD Street does offer parking.
Does 320 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 N 73RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 N 73RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 320 N 73RD Street has a pool.
Does 320 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 320 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
