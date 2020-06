Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Quiet and elegant but near the action of Old Town.This first class 3 story condo is FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING HIGH END APPLIANCES like Sub-Zero and Wolf and tankless water heater system.Furnishings galore on every floor.The rooftop patio is amazing for evening relaxing or entertaining while viewing the mountains, stars and city lights.This is a one of a kind home for those who appreciate first class living.