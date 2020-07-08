A Schreiber designed mid-century modern home ready to rent! 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths in this highly sought after neighborhood. Polished concrete floors keep the appeal and the 'cool'. Interior has been taken care of and well maintained with landscaping and pool care covered by the landlord. Covered patio in back yard next to great pool for both lounging and family fun. Brand new hot water heater and lots of cabinetry for storage in the garage.6 month lease with option to extend.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3102 N 83RD Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
What amenities does 3102 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 3102 N 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
3102 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.