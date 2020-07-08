All apartments in Scottsdale
3102 N 83RD Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

3102 N 83RD Street

3102 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A Schreiber designed mid-century modern home ready to rent! 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths in this highly sought after neighborhood. Polished concrete floors keep the appeal and the 'cool'. Interior has been taken care of and well maintained with landscaping and pool care covered by the landlord. Covered patio in back yard next to great pool for both lounging and family fun. Brand new hot water heater and lots of cabinetry for storage in the garage.6 month lease with option to extend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 N 83RD Street have any available units?
3102 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 3102 N 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
3102 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 3102 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3102 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 3102 N 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 3102 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 N 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 N 83RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 3102 N 83RD Street has a pool.
Does 3102 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 3102 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.

