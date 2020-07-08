3102 N 83RD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A Schreiber designed mid-century modern home ready to rent! 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths in this highly sought after neighborhood. Polished concrete floors keep the appeal and the 'cool'. Interior has been taken care of and well maintained with landscaping and pool care covered by the landlord. Covered patio in back yard next to great pool for both lounging and family fun. Brand new hot water heater and lots of cabinetry for storage in the garage.6 month lease with option to extend.