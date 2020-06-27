All apartments in Scottsdale
29771 N 67TH Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

29771 N 67TH Street

29771 North 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

29771 North 67th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Carriage Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
You will fall in love with this gorgeous Carriage Trails home. This spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath+ secluded bonus room offers an original floor plan perfect for any family! A large double entry door opens to soaring ceilings, beautiful chandeliers, elegant formal living/dining room and a stunning staircase. The kitchen is adjacent to the family room (Flat screen TV included) & wet bar ideal for large gatherings. A main floor guest bedroom w/full bath is conveniently tucked away for privacy. 5th bdrm is huge and could be a play/teen or media room. The luxurious master suite with balcony w/sweeping desert views is a peaceful place to start each day. Don't miss the large temperature controlled bonus room with separate entrance in garage. Perfect for a home office, art/yoga studio or craft room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29771 N 67TH Street have any available units?
29771 N 67TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 29771 N 67TH Street have?
Some of 29771 N 67TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29771 N 67TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
29771 N 67TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29771 N 67TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 29771 N 67TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 29771 N 67TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 29771 N 67TH Street offers parking.
Does 29771 N 67TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29771 N 67TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29771 N 67TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 29771 N 67TH Street has a pool.
Does 29771 N 67TH Street have accessible units?
No, 29771 N 67TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29771 N 67TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29771 N 67TH Street has units with dishwashers.
