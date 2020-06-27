29771 N 67TH Street

Amenities

You will fall in love with this gorgeous Carriage Trails home. This spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath+ secluded bonus room offers an original floor plan perfect for any family! A large double entry door opens to soaring ceilings, beautiful chandeliers, elegant formal living/dining room and a stunning staircase. The kitchen is adjacent to the family room (Flat screen TV included) & wet bar ideal for large gatherings. A main floor guest bedroom w/full bath is conveniently tucked away for privacy. 5th bdrm is huge and could be a play/teen or media room. The luxurious master suite with balcony w/sweeping desert views is a peaceful place to start each day. Don't miss the large temperature controlled bonus room with separate entrance in garage. Perfect for a home office, art/yoga studio or craft room.