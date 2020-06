Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

s: Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Old Town Scottsdale. Fully furnished with everything one would need to move in and bring only your clothing. Fully remodeled with granite countertops, new tile and carpet throughout condo. Private patio and grass area for pets in complex. Great location!