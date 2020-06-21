All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane

28990 North White Feather Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28990 North White Feather Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning furnished Townhome tucked away in gated Troon North Community. Magnificent desert and mountain views encompass this 2 bed, 4 bath plus den with sleeper sofa and fireplace. Private cul-de-sac lot with 1 car garage and private back patio with fireplace. Spacious open kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances with adjoined family room including fireplace. Large master suite with spa tub and separate shower located on lower level. Spacious upstairs master bedroom that includes wet bar, loft, and mountain view balconies on both sides. Enjoy Arizona's beautiful weather and landscape along with community tennis courts, heated pool & spa. North Scottsdale location with multiple options for shopping, eating, hiking and golfing. Short Term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane have any available units?
28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane have?
Some of 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane does offer parking.
Does 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane has a pool.
Does 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane have accessible units?
No, 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College