28990 N WHITE FEATHER Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning furnished Townhome tucked away in gated Troon North Community. Magnificent desert and mountain views encompass this 2 bed, 4 bath plus den with sleeper sofa and fireplace. Private cul-de-sac lot with 1 car garage and private back patio with fireplace. Spacious open kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances with adjoined family room including fireplace. Large master suite with spa tub and separate shower located on lower level. Spacious upstairs master bedroom that includes wet bar, loft, and mountain view balconies on both sides. Enjoy Arizona's beautiful weather and landscape along with community tennis courts, heated pool & spa. North Scottsdale location with multiple options for shopping, eating, hiking and golfing. Short Term leases.