28695 N 94TH Place
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:46 AM

28695 N 94TH Place

28695 North 94th Place · No Longer Available
Location

28695 North 94th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous custom luxury home located directly on the world-famous Troon North Golf Course. The very first step inside reveals a wall of glass in the great room--24 feet wide--grandly framing the golf course, famed Pinnacle Peak Mountain, the pool, spa, waterfall, wood-burning firepit and built-in gas BBQ.First class appointments throughout this masterpiece include travertine marble flooring, chiseled granite counter-tops, knotty alder doors and cabinetry, fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, dining room with travertine marble table, wet bar with refrigerator, fireplace, 5 large bedrooms, 4.5 baths, full laundry, and 3-car garage. Located in the hot-bed of golf, shopping and exclusive dining in prestigious North Scottsdale, nearby amenities are too numerous to mention.Fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28695 N 94TH Place have any available units?
28695 N 94TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28695 N 94TH Place have?
Some of 28695 N 94TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28695 N 94TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
28695 N 94TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28695 N 94TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 28695 N 94TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28695 N 94TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 28695 N 94TH Place does offer parking.
Does 28695 N 94TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28695 N 94TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28695 N 94TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 28695 N 94TH Place has a pool.
Does 28695 N 94TH Place have accessible units?
No, 28695 N 94TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28695 N 94TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28695 N 94TH Place has units with dishwashers.
