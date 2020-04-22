28695 N 94TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous custom luxury home located directly on the world-famous Troon North Golf Course. The very first step inside reveals a wall of glass in the great room--24 feet wide--grandly framing the golf course, famed Pinnacle Peak Mountain, the pool, spa, waterfall, wood-burning firepit and built-in gas BBQ.First class appointments throughout this masterpiece include travertine marble flooring, chiseled granite counter-tops, knotty alder doors and cabinetry, fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, dining room with travertine marble table, wet bar with refrigerator, fireplace, 5 large bedrooms, 4.5 baths, full laundry, and 3-car garage. Located in the hot-bed of golf, shopping and exclusive dining in prestigious North Scottsdale, nearby amenities are too numerous to mention.Fully furnished.