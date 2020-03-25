All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 28591 N 94th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
28591 N 94th Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

28591 N 94th Place

28591 North 94th Place · (480) 330-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28591 North 94th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
** Call for Availability ** GORGEOUS furnished residence on the Troon North Monument Course with VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS. Updated Kitchen with granite counters and new s/s appliances. Updated Bathrooms with granite counters. Wonderful patio and outdoor area with heated pebble-tec pool! Master/King, 2nd Bedroom/Queen with private bath, 3rd Bedroom/Twins, 4th Bedroom(Casita)/Twin with private bath. Rental includes pool svc., yard svc., pest control. Off-Season rental DOES NOT include utilities, telephone, or cable svc. NOTE: 3rd car garage is not available for tenant use. ~~ NOTE: Seasonal Rate November - April $6,500/mo. & includes utilities & svcs. with cap on gas usage. ~~ NO utilities or svcs. included in Off-Season rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28591 N 94th Place have any available units?
28591 N 94th Place has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28591 N 94th Place have?
Some of 28591 N 94th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28591 N 94th Place currently offering any rent specials?
28591 N 94th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28591 N 94th Place pet-friendly?
No, 28591 N 94th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28591 N 94th Place offer parking?
Yes, 28591 N 94th Place does offer parking.
Does 28591 N 94th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28591 N 94th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28591 N 94th Place have a pool?
Yes, 28591 N 94th Place has a pool.
Does 28591 N 94th Place have accessible units?
No, 28591 N 94th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28591 N 94th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28591 N 94th Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 28591 N 94th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity