All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 28452 N 101st Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
28452 N 101st Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

28452 N 101st Way

28452 North 101st Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28452 North 101st Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic 4 bedroom/5 bath, beautifully appointed townhome on Troon North's Monument Golf Course! A short walk to the Clubhouse and surrounded by amenities Galore! Close to Pinnacle Peak hiking, other golf options, the Four Seasons Resort, and more. 2 separate balconies off bedrooms and outdoor patio space to watch amazing sunsets. Community pool and in-ground Spa, outdoor kitchen, and fitness room! Tennis and basketball courts with children's playground close by in community. Close to Cave Creek, Carefree, North Phoenix, and a short drive to shopping. All beds have on suite bath and shower, plus first floor powder room. Soon to be gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28452 N 101st Way have any available units?
28452 N 101st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 28452 N 101st Way have?
Some of 28452 N 101st Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28452 N 101st Way currently offering any rent specials?
28452 N 101st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28452 N 101st Way pet-friendly?
No, 28452 N 101st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 28452 N 101st Way offer parking?
Yes, 28452 N 101st Way offers parking.
Does 28452 N 101st Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28452 N 101st Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28452 N 101st Way have a pool?
Yes, 28452 N 101st Way has a pool.
Does 28452 N 101st Way have accessible units?
No, 28452 N 101st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28452 N 101st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28452 N 101st Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College