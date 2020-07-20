2833 North 61st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulously furnished 2 bedroom patio home, located in a very desirable Scottsdale area, nestled in the quiet La Casas community surrounded by green lush landscaping and serene community pool. This tastedul and updated home offers a bright and airey floor plan with breakfast nook, well equipped kitchen and formal dinning area all open to the welcoming family room, lined with gorgeous windows overlooking two private patios,vaulted, wood beamed ceilings and beautiful easy care tiled flooring throughout. Cuddle up with the cozy fireplace or relax in your breezy outdoor retreat for year round enjoyment and entertainment! Master suiite offers a refreshing walk in custom shower! Washer and dryer included for added convenience.



Covered carport leads to private home entrance. This condo will make you fall in love and feel right at home so you better act fast ! 6 month lease available!



Pets under 30 lbs allowed..no cats!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.