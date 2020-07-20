All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2833 North 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2833 North 61st Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:06 AM

2833 North 61st Street

2833 N 61st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2833 N 61st St, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulously furnished 2 bedroom patio home, located in a very desirable Scottsdale area, nestled in the quiet La Casas community surrounded by green lush landscaping and serene community pool. This tastedul and updated home offers a bright and airey floor plan with breakfast nook, well equipped kitchen and formal dinning area all open to the welcoming family room, lined with gorgeous windows overlooking two private patios,vaulted, wood beamed ceilings and beautiful easy care tiled flooring throughout. Cuddle up with the cozy fireplace or relax in your breezy outdoor retreat for year round enjoyment and entertainment! Master suiite offers a refreshing walk in custom shower! Washer and dryer included for added convenience.

Covered carport leads to private home entrance. This condo will make you fall in love and feel right at home so you better act fast ! 6 month lease available!

Pets under 30 lbs allowed..no cats!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 North 61st Street have any available units?
2833 North 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 North 61st Street have?
Some of 2833 North 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 North 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2833 North 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 North 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 North 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2833 North 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2833 North 61st Street offers parking.
Does 2833 North 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2833 North 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 North 61st Street have a pool?
Yes, 2833 North 61st Street has a pool.
Does 2833 North 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 2833 North 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 North 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2833 North 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College