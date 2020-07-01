All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2831 N 71ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2831 N 71ST Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:02 AM

2831 N 71ST Street

2831 North 71st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2831 North 71st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Old Town Scottsdale! Walking distance to restaurants and the Old-Town trolley. Just minutes to Fashion Square, Phoenix, ASU & major freeways. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, under- counter lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and French doors to the back patio. The master bedroom features an updated bathroom with tiled shower, a walk-in closet and double French doors. Plank ceramic tile in the kitchen, living room, baths and hall. Updated hall bath features tiled shower. Ceiling fans throughout, huge inside laundry, extended length single garage, beautiful shade tree in front yard and a brick patio with misters in the back yard! One adult dog under 40 lbs OK, otherwise owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 N 71ST Street have any available units?
2831 N 71ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 2831 N 71ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
2831 N 71ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 N 71ST Street is pet friendly.
Does 2831 N 71ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 2831 N 71ST Street offers parking.
Does 2831 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 N 71ST Street have a pool?
No, 2831 N 71ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 2831 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 2831 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College