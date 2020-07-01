2831 N 71ST Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Old Town Scottsdale! Walking distance to restaurants and the Old-Town trolley. Just minutes to Fashion Square, Phoenix, ASU & major freeways. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, under- counter lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and French doors to the back patio. The master bedroom features an updated bathroom with tiled shower, a walk-in closet and double French doors. Plank ceramic tile in the kitchen, living room, baths and hall. Updated hall bath features tiled shower. Ceiling fans throughout, huge inside laundry, extended length single garage, beautiful shade tree in front yard and a brick patio with misters in the back yard! One adult dog under 40 lbs OK, otherwise owner approval.