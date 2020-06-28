All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 26758 N 59TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
26758 N 59TH Street
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

26758 N 59TH Street

26758 North 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

26758 North 59th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Horse Property in North Scottsdale on 1.16 acres! This custom home features a large upgraded kitchen, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, updated tile flooring and newly finished outdoor bbq and gorgeous mountain views in multiple directions. This property includes a walled in grass yard, fenced pool, desert landscaping and covered patio. The horse amenities include a 60 foot arena and 4 stalls with electric and water. Located just 1.2 miles from highly desired Horseshoe Trails Elementary School and Sonoran Trails Middle School. This home offers the peace and quiet of desert living all while being just 10 minutes from Scottsdale/101 and 5 minutes from shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26758 N 59TH Street have any available units?
26758 N 59TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 26758 N 59TH Street have?
Some of 26758 N 59TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26758 N 59TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
26758 N 59TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26758 N 59TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 26758 N 59TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 26758 N 59TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 26758 N 59TH Street offers parking.
Does 26758 N 59TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26758 N 59TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26758 N 59TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 26758 N 59TH Street has a pool.
Does 26758 N 59TH Street have accessible units?
No, 26758 N 59TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26758 N 59TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26758 N 59TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College