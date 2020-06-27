26565 N 115th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Available September 1st. Highly desirable Troon Village location offers outstanding Mountain Views! Great Room floor plan with new custom wood flooring throughout. Ten-foot ceilings and large windows make the home feel light and bright. Large, remodeled kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, including gas cook top! Enjoy entertaining outside in the beautiful AZ weather. Large covered patio opens onto the refreshing Pebble-Tec pool. Property backs to a large expanse of NAOS (Natural Area Open Space) for great views & privacy.