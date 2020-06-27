All apartments in Scottsdale
26565 N 115th Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

26565 N 115th Street

26565 North 115th Street · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

26565 North 115th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available September 1st. Highly desirable Troon Village location offers outstanding Mountain Views! Great Room floor plan with new custom wood flooring throughout. Ten-foot ceilings and large windows make the home feel light and bright. Large, remodeled kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, including gas cook top! Enjoy entertaining outside in the beautiful AZ weather. Large covered patio opens onto the refreshing Pebble-Tec pool. Property backs to a large expanse of NAOS (Natural Area Open Space) for great views & privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26565 N 115th Street have any available units?
26565 N 115th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 26565 N 115th Street have?
Some of 26565 N 115th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26565 N 115th Street currently offering any rent specials?
26565 N 115th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26565 N 115th Street pet-friendly?
No, 26565 N 115th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 26565 N 115th Street offer parking?
Yes, 26565 N 115th Street offers parking.
Does 26565 N 115th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26565 N 115th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26565 N 115th Street have a pool?
Yes, 26565 N 115th Street has a pool.
Does 26565 N 115th Street have accessible units?
No, 26565 N 115th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26565 N 115th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26565 N 115th Street has units with dishwashers.
