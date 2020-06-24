26510 N PASO Trail

Amenities

3.17 acre horse property just 10 mins North of Loop 101, on city water and sewer with no HOA, CC&Rs or deed restrictions. Current stabling for 15 horses, 6 12 x 12 exterior stalls, 7 12 x 12 interior stalls and 2 covered stalls with runs. Barn featuring evaporative cooling, 220 volt electric services, fly control misting system, laundry room, restroom, large storage area, tack room, groom/was stall with mats, tack room, 12' x 24' & hay storage. 100' x 135' main arena with room to expand, three rail pipe-fence with professional stadium lighting. 48' x 72' turnout. Ride your horses for miles with an abundance of trails for riding, biking or walking. The updated home is a spacious 3,467 sq ft featuring a split floor plan, 3 ensuite bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The kitchen is a perfect place to entertain with two generous islands, granite counter tops and a stainless appliance package. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the great room with a cozy fireplace and bar area for entertaining. There is a large mudroom/Laundry area with sink and exterior door that can be used when entering from the barn area. The fourth bedroom is in the attached casita with one bath and kitchenette, perfect for guests or a ranch hand. Outside you will find an over sized patio that runs the length of the home, spa, gas beehive fireplace and built in BBQ. This large property can accommodate many vehicles, boats and toys. Come check it out today!