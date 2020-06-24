All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:48 PM

26510 N PASO Trail

26510 North Paso Trail · No Longer Available
Location

26510 North Paso Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3.17 acre horse property just 10 mins North of Loop 101, on city water and sewer with no HOA, CC&Rs or deed restrictions. Current stabling for 15 horses, 6 12 x 12 exterior stalls, 7 12 x 12 interior stalls and 2 covered stalls with runs. Barn featuring evaporative cooling, 220 volt electric services, fly control misting system, laundry room, restroom, large storage area, tack room, groom/was stall with mats, tack room, 12' x 24' & hay storage. 100' x 135' main arena with room to expand, three rail pipe-fence with professional stadium lighting. 48' x 72' turnout. Ride your horses for miles with an abundance of trails for riding, biking or walking. The updated home is a spacious 3,467 sq ft featuring a split floor plan, 3 ensuite bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The kitchen is a perfect place to entertain with two generous islands, granite counter tops and a stainless appliance package. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the great room with a cozy fireplace and bar area for entertaining. There is a large mudroom/Laundry area with sink and exterior door that can be used when entering from the barn area. The fourth bedroom is in the attached casita with one bath and kitchenette, perfect for guests or a ranch hand. Outside you will find an over sized patio that runs the length of the home, spa, gas beehive fireplace and built in BBQ. This large property can accommodate many vehicles, boats and toys. Come check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26510 N PASO Trail have any available units?
26510 N PASO Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 26510 N PASO Trail have?
Some of 26510 N PASO Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26510 N PASO Trail currently offering any rent specials?
26510 N PASO Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26510 N PASO Trail pet-friendly?
No, 26510 N PASO Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 26510 N PASO Trail offer parking?
Yes, 26510 N PASO Trail offers parking.
Does 26510 N PASO Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26510 N PASO Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26510 N PASO Trail have a pool?
No, 26510 N PASO Trail does not have a pool.
Does 26510 N PASO Trail have accessible units?
No, 26510 N PASO Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 26510 N PASO Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26510 N PASO Trail has units with dishwashers.
