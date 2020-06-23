26437 N 115TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

FULLY FURNISHED - This beautiful home with 3BR's and 3 full baths is in an idyllic southwest setting and features modern furnishings. Tastefully decorated and comfortable, it'll be difficult to find a more perfect rental. The 3 bedrooms feature Queen beds, comfy chairs and quality linens, Two of the bedrooms are en suite. The eat-in kitchen has a gas range and is equipped with everything you'll need for daily living and entertaining. The laundry room features front load machines and a folding area. This cul de sac property backs to open desert with a 180 degree view of large boulders and a variety of mature desert plants. Plan to spend your mornings on the patio listening the desert birds and watching the sun gleam on the pebble-tec pool.