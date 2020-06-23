All apartments in Scottsdale
26437 N 115TH Way

26437 North 115th Way · No Longer Available
Location

26437 North 115th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED - This beautiful home with 3BR's and 3 full baths is in an idyllic southwest setting and features modern furnishings. Tastefully decorated and comfortable, it'll be difficult to find a more perfect rental. The 3 bedrooms feature Queen beds, comfy chairs and quality linens, Two of the bedrooms are en suite. The eat-in kitchen has a gas range and is equipped with everything you'll need for daily living and entertaining. The laundry room features front load machines and a folding area. This cul de sac property backs to open desert with a 180 degree view of large boulders and a variety of mature desert plants. Plan to spend your mornings on the patio listening the desert birds and watching the sun gleam on the pebble-tec pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26437 N 115TH Way have any available units?
26437 N 115TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 26437 N 115TH Way have?
Some of 26437 N 115TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26437 N 115TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
26437 N 115TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26437 N 115TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 26437 N 115TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 26437 N 115TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 26437 N 115TH Way does offer parking.
Does 26437 N 115TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26437 N 115TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26437 N 115TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 26437 N 115TH Way has a pool.
Does 26437 N 115TH Way have accessible units?
No, 26437 N 115TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26437 N 115TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26437 N 115TH Way has units with dishwashers.
