Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly painted and pristine. Updated 3 bed/2 bath home has large great room, Kitchen with granite counters, glass brick backsplash, newer appliances open to light-filled family room. Master bedroom has ensuite bath with double sinks and lots of closet space. New A/C. Low maintenance yard with Extra storage room. This is a well-kept home in a very desirable neighborhood. near excellent schools, shopping, and South Scottsdale amenities.