25036 N 107TH Way

BREATHTAKING PINNACLE PEAK AND SUNSET/EVENING VIEWS! If you are a view person, you will have found the views you are looking for. Smartly positioned within a beautiful and prestigious guard gated North Scottsdale community, on an elevated hillside lot facing Pinnacle Peak and spectacular sunset and night-time views, this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home, with an office, billiards room, and an exceptional pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor sitting area, will offer the fortunate occupant numerous opportunities for creating many memorable moments with family and friends.