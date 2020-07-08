All apartments in Scottsdale
25036 N 107TH Way

25036 North 107th Way · No Longer Available
Location

25036 North 107th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BREATHTAKING PINNACLE PEAK AND SUNSET/EVENING VIEWS! If you are a view person, you will have found the views you are looking for. Smartly positioned within a beautiful and prestigious guard gated North Scottsdale community, on an elevated hillside lot facing Pinnacle Peak and spectacular sunset and night-time views, this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home, with an office, billiards room, and an exceptional pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor sitting area, will offer the fortunate occupant numerous opportunities for creating many memorable moments with family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25036 N 107TH Way have any available units?
25036 N 107TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 25036 N 107TH Way have?
Some of 25036 N 107TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25036 N 107TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
25036 N 107TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25036 N 107TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 25036 N 107TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 25036 N 107TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 25036 N 107TH Way offers parking.
Does 25036 N 107TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25036 N 107TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25036 N 107TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 25036 N 107TH Way has a pool.
Does 25036 N 107TH Way have accessible units?
No, 25036 N 107TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25036 N 107TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25036 N 107TH Way has units with dishwashers.

