Last updated January 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

2427 N 68TH Street

2427 North 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2427 North 68th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled, charming home with a fantastic location! Step inside and see the impeccable finishes throughout the entire floor plan. New roof, fresh new interior and exterior paint, and new flooring throughout, this home feels new again! The large living room with open kitchen has stunning granite countertops, white cabinets and a gas cooktop! The dining area shines with natural light from the French doors leading outside. You will love how spacious all of the bedrooms are with great closet space; you will have room for everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 N 68TH Street have any available units?
2427 N 68TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 N 68TH Street have?
Some of 2427 N 68TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 N 68TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2427 N 68TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 N 68TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2427 N 68TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2427 N 68TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2427 N 68TH Street offers parking.
Does 2427 N 68TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 N 68TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 N 68TH Street have a pool?
No, 2427 N 68TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2427 N 68TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2427 N 68TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 N 68TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 N 68TH Street has units with dishwashers.

