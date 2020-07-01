All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

24035 N 74th St

24035 North 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

24035 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing rental opportunity in the in the gated community of Talara in North Scottsdale! You are going to love this open floor plan! We have an upgraded granite kitchen, with island and tons of cabinets that overlooks the family room. Large bedrooms + den/office. Updated bathrooms, plus lots of designer touches throughout! Master bedroom has a sitting area and a large walk-in closet. Walk out back to your sparkling blue pool, professional landscape and extra-large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Rent includes landscape and pool service. Please note, fireplaces will be electric logs only. Must see this beauty, call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24035 N 74th St have any available units?
24035 N 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 24035 N 74th St have?
Some of 24035 N 74th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24035 N 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
24035 N 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24035 N 74th St pet-friendly?
No, 24035 N 74th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 24035 N 74th St offer parking?
No, 24035 N 74th St does not offer parking.
Does 24035 N 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24035 N 74th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24035 N 74th St have a pool?
Yes, 24035 N 74th St has a pool.
Does 24035 N 74th St have accessible units?
No, 24035 N 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 24035 N 74th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24035 N 74th St has units with dishwashers.

