24035 N 74th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Amazing rental opportunity in the in the gated community of Talara in North Scottsdale! You are going to love this open floor plan! We have an upgraded granite kitchen, with island and tons of cabinets that overlooks the family room. Large bedrooms + den/office. Updated bathrooms, plus lots of designer touches throughout! Master bedroom has a sitting area and a large walk-in closet. Walk out back to your sparkling blue pool, professional landscape and extra-large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Rent includes landscape and pool service. Please note, fireplaces will be electric logs only. Must see this beauty, call today!!