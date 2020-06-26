23855 N 75 Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

STUNNINGLY REMODELED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Home.Remodeled property boasts new flooring throughout - new tile flooring down stairs,new carpet on stairs,wood/laminate in loft area and bedroom 3,new carpet in master bedroom and bedroom 2,new tile floors in bathroom,new tiled 2nd shower, quartz counter tops, under mounted sinks in bathrooms, dual sinks in master,new plumbing hardware,new tiled shower in master,white cabinets, all custom.Never run out of hot water with an insta-hot tankless system, ECO-FRIENDLY. New Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, new refrigerator, double sided, ice maker & chilled water,new microwave,new dual oven range with ceramic top,new stainless steel bell over range to accompany,new stainless steel dish washer, new s-steel sink,new granite counter tops - new stainless steel wine chiller under kitchen island, new Maytag matching washer and dryer, top loader. New lighting package in the interior and exterior of home. Nice and private backyard w/bbq area and out door fridge area, and countertops, with access gate access to open area. A quick walk to mailbox, community pool & spa w/bathrooms, showers, outdoor sitting area, lounge chairs, tables and other. Property counts with home warranty for tenant assurances and security. Close to 2 grocery stores, banking, gas, retail and commercial shops, not to mention easily accessible from SR 101 and North Scottsdale Rd. Must see to believe beauty, location, and local amenities. Tenant to verify all. Owner/Agent.