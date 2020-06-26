All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
23855 N 75 Place
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

23855 N 75 Place

23855 North 75th Place · No Longer Available
Location

23855 North 75th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
STUNNINGLY REMODELED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Home.Remodeled property boasts new flooring throughout - new tile flooring down stairs,new carpet on stairs,wood/laminate in loft area and bedroom 3,new carpet in master bedroom and bedroom 2,new tile floors in bathroom,new tiled 2nd shower, quartz counter tops, under mounted sinks in bathrooms, dual sinks in master,new plumbing hardware,new tiled shower in master,white cabinets, all custom.Never run out of hot water with an insta-hot tankless system, ECO-FRIENDLY. New Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, new refrigerator, double sided, ice maker & chilled water,new microwave,new dual oven range with ceramic top,new stainless steel bell over range to accompany,new stainless steel dish washer, new s-steel sink,new granite counter tops - new stainless steel wine chiller under kitchen island, new Maytag matching washer and dryer, top loader. New lighting package in the interior and exterior of home. Nice and private backyard w/bbq area and out door fridge area, and countertops, with access gate access to open area. A quick walk to mailbox, community pool & spa w/bathrooms, showers, outdoor sitting area, lounge chairs, tables and other. Property counts with home warranty for tenant assurances and security. Close to 2 grocery stores, banking, gas, retail and commercial shops, not to mention easily accessible from SR 101 and North Scottsdale Rd. Must see to believe beauty, location, and local amenities. Tenant to verify all. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23855 N 75 Place have any available units?
23855 N 75 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23855 N 75 Place have?
Some of 23855 N 75 Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23855 N 75 Place currently offering any rent specials?
23855 N 75 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23855 N 75 Place pet-friendly?
No, 23855 N 75 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23855 N 75 Place offer parking?
Yes, 23855 N 75 Place offers parking.
Does 23855 N 75 Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23855 N 75 Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23855 N 75 Place have a pool?
Yes, 23855 N 75 Place has a pool.
Does 23855 N 75 Place have accessible units?
No, 23855 N 75 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23855 N 75 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23855 N 75 Place has units with dishwashers.

