23795 N 75TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, located in a meticulously maintained gated community in beautiful North Scottsdale. HOME features two stories, the downstairs offers a large open floorplan with a separate formal dining and a cozy fireplace for your enjoyment. The GREAT room features vaulted ceilings with art niches for you to displace your beautiful pieces or stunning glassware. This home's kitchen is illuminating with natural light, that comes with all appliances and a breakfast nook to enjoy your morning. The MASTER suite is an open concept equipped with an exquisite private balcony overlooking a beautiful view of the area and back yard. This split-floor plan includes an additional two additional bedrooms upstairs and an office, just off the living area. Then step into the home's private back yard that gives a delighting sense and is perfect for star gazing and entertaining family & friends. Call today, don't miss this opportunity!