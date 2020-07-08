All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
23795 N 75TH Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

23795 N 75TH Street

23795 North 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23795 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location!!! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, located in a meticulously maintained gated community in beautiful North Scottsdale. HOME features two stories, the downstairs offers a large open floorplan with a separate formal dining and a cozy fireplace for your enjoyment. The GREAT room features vaulted ceilings with art niches for you to displace your beautiful pieces or stunning glassware. This home's kitchen is illuminating with natural light, that comes with all appliances and a breakfast nook to enjoy your morning. The MASTER suite is an open concept equipped with an exquisite private balcony overlooking a beautiful view of the area and back yard. This split-floor plan includes an additional two additional bedrooms upstairs and an office, just off the living area. Then step into the home's private back yard that gives a delighting sense and is perfect for star gazing and entertaining family & friends. Call today, don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23795 N 75TH Street have any available units?
23795 N 75TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23795 N 75TH Street have?
Some of 23795 N 75TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23795 N 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
23795 N 75TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23795 N 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 23795 N 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23795 N 75TH Street offer parking?
No, 23795 N 75TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 23795 N 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23795 N 75TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23795 N 75TH Street have a pool?
No, 23795 N 75TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 23795 N 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 23795 N 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23795 N 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23795 N 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.

