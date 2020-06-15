23784 N 75TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Professionally decorated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in prestigious North Scottsdale community of Los Portones. Enjoy the lush desert landscape located right off your private oversized patio, with plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing with friends and family while enjoying our, exquisite Arizona sunsets. This quiet gated subdivision offers an inviting community pool and plenty of paved paths for walking and jogging. Los Portones neighborhood is just minutes from popular North Scottsdale road; where you'll find several coffee houses, breakfast joints, shopping, hiking, horseback riding, formal dining, golf and many other fun and interesting activities for all ages.

Flexible stay with great interior amenities, including flatscreen T.V.'s in every room, king size bed in the mast