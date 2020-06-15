All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

23784 N 75TH Street

23784 North 75th Street · (480) 229-0123
Location

23784 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Professionally decorated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in prestigious North Scottsdale community of Los Portones. Enjoy the lush desert landscape located right off your private oversized patio, with plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing with friends and family while enjoying our, exquisite Arizona sunsets. This quiet gated subdivision offers an inviting community pool and plenty of paved paths for walking and jogging. Los Portones neighborhood is just minutes from popular North Scottsdale road; where you'll find several coffee houses, breakfast joints, shopping, hiking, horseback riding, formal dining, golf and many other fun and interesting activities for all ages.
Flexible stay with great interior amenities, including flatscreen T.V.'s in every room, king size bed in the mast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23784 N 75TH Street have any available units?
23784 N 75TH Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23784 N 75TH Street have?
Some of 23784 N 75TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23784 N 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
23784 N 75TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23784 N 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 23784 N 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23784 N 75TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 23784 N 75TH Street does offer parking.
Does 23784 N 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23784 N 75TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23784 N 75TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 23784 N 75TH Street has a pool.
Does 23784 N 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 23784 N 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23784 N 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23784 N 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.
