23653 N 80TH Way
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM
23653 N 80TH Way
23653 North 80th Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
23653 North 80th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home boasts some of the best views in North Scottsdale. Brand new pool and Landscaping added in 2019 with a light remodel inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have any available units?
23653 N 80TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Scottsdale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Scottsdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23653 N 80TH Way have?
Some of 23653 N 80TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23653 N 80TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
23653 N 80TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23653 N 80TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 23653 N 80TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scottsdale
.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 23653 N 80TH Way does offer parking.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23653 N 80TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 23653 N 80TH Way has a pool.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have accessible units?
No, 23653 N 80TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23653 N 80TH Way has units with dishwashers.
