Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

23653 N 80TH Way

23653 North 80th Way · No Longer Available
Location

23653 North 80th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

Unit Amenities
This home boasts some of the best views in North Scottsdale. Brand new pool and Landscaping added in 2019 with a light remodel inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23653 N 80TH Way have any available units?
23653 N 80TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23653 N 80TH Way have?
Some of 23653 N 80TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23653 N 80TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
23653 N 80TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23653 N 80TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 23653 N 80TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 23653 N 80TH Way does offer parking.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23653 N 80TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 23653 N 80TH Way has a pool.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have accessible units?
No, 23653 N 80TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23653 N 80TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23653 N 80TH Way has units with dishwashers.
