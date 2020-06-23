All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
23645 N 75TH Place
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

23645 N 75TH Place

23645 North 75th Place · No Longer Available
Location

23645 North 75th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Furnished rental home in the highly sought after double gated community of Los Portones, North Scottsdale neighborhood. Our Luxury Vacation Rental will not disappoint. Functional and spacious floor plan, with 3 bedrooms plus a den/office and spacious 2 car garage. Brand new furniture throughout. Updated bathrooms and kitchen, fresh paint, all new windows, new water softener and reverse osmosis with indoor fireplace. The backyard oasis is an entertainers delight featuring a weber BBQ, lounge chairs and outdoor dining table and chairs. Gorgeous flagstone covered patio, Pebble Tech Pool & Community Pool/Spa! Extraordinary McDowell Mountain and sunrise views from Master Bedroom Terrace and back patio area. Conveniently located close to The Mayo Clinic Hospital, 5-Star Dining ... grocery stores, Starbucks, freeways, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland shopping, entertainment, golf courses, hiking, horseback riding, cycling and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23645 N 75TH Place have any available units?
23645 N 75TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23645 N 75TH Place have?
Some of 23645 N 75TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23645 N 75TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
23645 N 75TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23645 N 75TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 23645 N 75TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23645 N 75TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 23645 N 75TH Place does offer parking.
Does 23645 N 75TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23645 N 75TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23645 N 75TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 23645 N 75TH Place has a pool.
Does 23645 N 75TH Place have accessible units?
No, 23645 N 75TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23645 N 75TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23645 N 75TH Place has units with dishwashers.
