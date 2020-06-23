23645 N 75TH Place

Amenities

Furnished rental home in the highly sought after double gated community of Los Portones, North Scottsdale neighborhood. Our Luxury Vacation Rental will not disappoint. Functional and spacious floor plan, with 3 bedrooms plus a den/office and spacious 2 car garage. Brand new furniture throughout. Updated bathrooms and kitchen, fresh paint, all new windows, new water softener and reverse osmosis with indoor fireplace. The backyard oasis is an entertainers delight featuring a weber BBQ, lounge chairs and outdoor dining table and chairs. Gorgeous flagstone covered patio, Pebble Tech Pool & Community Pool/Spa! Extraordinary McDowell Mountain and sunrise views from Master Bedroom Terrace and back patio area. Conveniently located close to The Mayo Clinic Hospital, 5-Star Dining ... grocery stores, Starbucks, freeways, Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland shopping, entertainment, golf courses, hiking, horseback riding, cycling and more!