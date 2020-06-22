23217 North 94th Place

Amenities

WOW!! Come check out this custom built home in Beautiful Scottsdale Arizona!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is on a quiet cul-de-sac and has 3,394sf of living space and sits on almost an acre of land with unbelievable views of the 4 Peaks Mountain Range from the house, backyard, and your very own roof top deck. Home features a 3 car garage with cabinet space and a laundry sink, separate dining area, wet bar, living room with awesome views of the back yard and the mountains, laundry room with lots of cabinet space and a utility sink, and kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, large walk in shower, separate tub, duel sinks, and beautiful views! Nicely manicured back yard with a private pool and spa. Renovation to include new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, and much more!! If you enjoy entertaining friends and family, this home is for you! Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information.



***This RENT-TO-OWN home is renting for $5,380 per month with $15,000 down. Cash price is $998,000. Our rent to own program is a 2-year lease with an option to purchase the home at any time during the lease at a set price. The $15,000 down will go towards the down payment when you exercise the option to purchase. We work with all types of credit and can also help with credit repair. Check out our web site at www.AZinvest.org to fill out an application or to view all of our available rent to own homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.