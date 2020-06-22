All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23217 North 94th Place

23217 North 94th Place · No Longer Available
Location

23217 North 94th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Vistas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
WOW!! Come check out this custom built home in Beautiful Scottsdale Arizona!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is on a quiet cul-de-sac and has 3,394sf of living space and sits on almost an acre of land with unbelievable views of the 4 Peaks Mountain Range from the house, backyard, and your very own roof top deck. Home features a 3 car garage with cabinet space and a laundry sink, separate dining area, wet bar, living room with awesome views of the back yard and the mountains, laundry room with lots of cabinet space and a utility sink, and kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, large walk in shower, separate tub, duel sinks, and beautiful views! Nicely manicured back yard with a private pool and spa. Renovation to include new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, and much more!! If you enjoy entertaining friends and family, this home is for you! Now accepting applications. Call Chris Hughes at 623-628-0057 for more information.

***This RENT-TO-OWN home is renting for $5,380 per month with $15,000 down. Cash price is $998,000. Our rent to own program is a 2-year lease with an option to purchase the home at any time during the lease at a set price. The $15,000 down will go towards the down payment when you exercise the option to purchase. We work with all types of credit and can also help with credit repair. Check out our web site at www.AZinvest.org to fill out an application or to view all of our available rent to own homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23217 North 94th Place have any available units?
23217 North 94th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23217 North 94th Place have?
Some of 23217 North 94th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23217 North 94th Place currently offering any rent specials?
23217 North 94th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23217 North 94th Place pet-friendly?
No, 23217 North 94th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23217 North 94th Place offer parking?
Yes, 23217 North 94th Place does offer parking.
Does 23217 North 94th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23217 North 94th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23217 North 94th Place have a pool?
Yes, 23217 North 94th Place has a pool.
Does 23217 North 94th Place have accessible units?
No, 23217 North 94th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23217 North 94th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 23217 North 94th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
