Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

23176 N 89th Place

23176 North 89th Place · No Longer Available
Location

23176 North 89th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled in 2018. This home is situated on a private view lot in the gated neighborhood of Desert Village. Every detail has been professionally selected including; new hardwood flooring, new interior windows and doors, new interior lighting throughout. A light and bright kitchen includes new upgraded stainless steel appliances, farm sink and a waterfall kitchen island with gorgeous quartz countertops. A spacious master bedroom with custom master bath, including touch lit mirrors, custom cabinetry and closets. The backyard has been meticulously landscaped and provides plenty of privacy, open space, and stunning sunset views. This home is within close proximity to fabulous shopping and dining in North Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23176 N 89th Place have any available units?
23176 N 89th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 23176 N 89th Place have?
Some of 23176 N 89th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23176 N 89th Place currently offering any rent specials?
23176 N 89th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23176 N 89th Place pet-friendly?
No, 23176 N 89th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 23176 N 89th Place offer parking?
Yes, 23176 N 89th Place offers parking.
Does 23176 N 89th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23176 N 89th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23176 N 89th Place have a pool?
No, 23176 N 89th Place does not have a pool.
Does 23176 N 89th Place have accessible units?
No, 23176 N 89th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23176 N 89th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23176 N 89th Place has units with dishwashers.

