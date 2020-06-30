23176 N 89th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled in 2018. This home is situated on a private view lot in the gated neighborhood of Desert Village. Every detail has been professionally selected including; new hardwood flooring, new interior windows and doors, new interior lighting throughout. A light and bright kitchen includes new upgraded stainless steel appliances, farm sink and a waterfall kitchen island with gorgeous quartz countertops. A spacious master bedroom with custom master bath, including touch lit mirrors, custom cabinetry and closets. The backyard has been meticulously landscaped and provides plenty of privacy, open space, and stunning sunset views. This home is within close proximity to fabulous shopping and dining in North Scottsdale.