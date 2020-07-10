All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 2220 N 82ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
2220 N 82ND Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

2220 N 82ND Street

2220 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2220 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Cox Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely updated three bedroom, two bath home in South Scottsdale with great access to Old Town and nearby restaurants! Large open great room/kitchen area and updated master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Two car garage and nice sized yard with two patios. Includes lawn care. Does not include 1.75% sales tax to City of Scottsdale. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and 3 X monthly rent for gross earnings. Hurry as this one will not last! Owner may provide w/d for the right tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 N 82ND Street have any available units?
2220 N 82ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 N 82ND Street have?
Some of 2220 N 82ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 N 82ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 N 82ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 N 82ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2220 N 82ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 2220 N 82ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 2220 N 82ND Street offers parking.
Does 2220 N 82ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 N 82ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 N 82ND Street have a pool?
No, 2220 N 82ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 2220 N 82ND Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 N 82ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 N 82ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 N 82ND Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College