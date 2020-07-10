2220 N 82ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely updated three bedroom, two bath home in South Scottsdale with great access to Old Town and nearby restaurants! Large open great room/kitchen area and updated master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Two car garage and nice sized yard with two patios. Includes lawn care. Does not include 1.75% sales tax to City of Scottsdale. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and 3 X monthly rent for gross earnings. Hurry as this one will not last! Owner may provide w/d for the right tenant!