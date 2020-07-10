2220 N 82ND Street

Amenities
Lovely updated three bedroom, two bath home in South Scottsdale with great access to Old Town and nearby restaurants! Large open great room/kitchen area and updated master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Two car garage and nice sized yard with two patios. Includes lawn care. Does not include 1.75% sales tax to City of Scottsdale. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and 3 X monthly rent for gross earnings. Hurry as this one will not last! Owner may provide w/d for the right tenant!