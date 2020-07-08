Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool guest suite

22163 N 78th St Available 03/01/20 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom single level home with gated pool in Sonoran Hills is available for move in March 1st - 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom single level home with gated pool in Sonoran Hills is available for move in March 1st. Full weekly pool service and landscaping is included in the rent. Home has been remodeled and features vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, gas stove top, double ovens, kitchen island, office and bonus room, and a over size laundry room with lots of extra storage. Home also features a gas fireplace with a custom mantle, formal dining room, double sinks and a separate jetted tub and shower in the master bath. It also has a guest suite with a private entrance and an attached bath. The back yard has a covered patio, outdoor fireplace, a full misting system to keep you cool in the summer and is beautifully finished. THIS IS TRUELY A MUST SEE! The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. No pets please! A 1.75% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Home is currently occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5437094)