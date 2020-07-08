All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

21390 N 83RD Street

21390 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

21390 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Introducing this Firenze @ Grayhawk unfurnished rental. Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath home nestled on one of the larger lots in the award winning ''Firenze'' neighborhood located inside the Guard Gated Raptor Retreat. Wrap yourself in luxury with this beautiful Master retreat overlooking the breathtaking lap pool with fountains & fire pots. This home was made to entertain on every level! Outdoor pergola w/built in grill and linear fire pit. Extensive granite island, 2 separate patios with French doors, porte cochere entry with elaborate paver driveway. 22x15 den/playroom and/or media room. Larger secondary rooms with Jack-n-Jill baths. Close to parks, trails, golf, tennis, restaurants, and top rated schools ! Come and experience the Grayhawk Lifestyle... It simply doesn't get better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21390 N 83RD Street have any available units?
21390 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21390 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 21390 N 83RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21390 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
21390 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21390 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 21390 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 21390 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 21390 N 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 21390 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21390 N 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21390 N 83RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 21390 N 83RD Street has a pool.
Does 21390 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 21390 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21390 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21390 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.

