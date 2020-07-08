21390 N 83RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Introducing this Firenze @ Grayhawk unfurnished rental. Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath home nestled on one of the larger lots in the award winning ''Firenze'' neighborhood located inside the Guard Gated Raptor Retreat. Wrap yourself in luxury with this beautiful Master retreat overlooking the breathtaking lap pool with fountains & fire pots. This home was made to entertain on every level! Outdoor pergola w/built in grill and linear fire pit. Extensive granite island, 2 separate patios with French doors, porte cochere entry with elaborate paver driveway. 22x15 den/playroom and/or media room. Larger secondary rooms with Jack-n-Jill baths. Close to parks, trails, golf, tennis, restaurants, and top rated schools ! Come and experience the Grayhawk Lifestyle... It simply doesn't get better!