Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:18 AM

20759 N 102ND Street

20759 North 102nd Street · (480) 498-8009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20759 North 102nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Silverleaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$24,500

7 Bed · 10 Bath · 8097 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
RARE OPPORTUNITY: An exquisitely furnished estate in Scottsdale's most Prestigious Enclave- The Silverleaf Club, a gated golf community in DC Ranch. This pristine estate is the perfect combination of a private sanctuary and timeless architecture, suiting a warm & welcoming interior to match the Silverleaf Clubhouse. The designer pieces filling each room define the grandeur of the true Silverleaf elegance. The stunning exterior oasis spanning through the backyard rivals the most exquisite resort. Charming and lavish settings at every turn to entertain guests w/ multiple exterior courtyards, guest house, sprawling gourmet kitchen, 3 master suites, putting green, BBQ, misting system, heated pool & spa lending tranquility.Turn Key, Fully Furnished & Move-In ready! ***Avail FOR SALE as well** A MUST-SEE property of prestigious lifestyle and unmatched amenities in the highly regarded golf community. Contact us today to schedule a tour (live by phone or in-person).
****ALSO Open to Discuss LEASE-TO-BUY and OTHER SALE / PURCHASE OPTIONS****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20759 N 102ND Street have any available units?
20759 N 102ND Street has a unit available for $24,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20759 N 102ND Street have?
Some of 20759 N 102ND Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20759 N 102ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
20759 N 102ND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20759 N 102ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 20759 N 102ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20759 N 102ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 20759 N 102ND Street does offer parking.
Does 20759 N 102ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20759 N 102ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20759 N 102ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 20759 N 102ND Street has a pool.
Does 20759 N 102ND Street have accessible units?
No, 20759 N 102ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20759 N 102ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20759 N 102ND Street has units with dishwashers.
