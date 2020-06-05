20759 N 102ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

RARE OPPORTUNITY: An exquisitely furnished estate in Scottsdale's most Prestigious Enclave- The Silverleaf Club, a gated golf community in DC Ranch. This pristine estate is the perfect combination of a private sanctuary and timeless architecture, suiting a warm & welcoming interior to match the Silverleaf Clubhouse. The designer pieces filling each room define the grandeur of the true Silverleaf elegance. The stunning exterior oasis spanning through the backyard rivals the most exquisite resort. Charming and lavish settings at every turn to entertain guests w/ multiple exterior courtyards, guest house, sprawling gourmet kitchen, 3 master suites, putting green, BBQ, misting system, heated pool & spa lending tranquility.Turn Key, Fully Furnished & Move-In ready! ***Avail FOR SALE as well** A MUST-SEE property of prestigious lifestyle and unmatched amenities in the highly regarded golf community. Contact us today to schedule a tour (live by phone or in-person).

****ALSO Open to Discuss LEASE-TO-BUY and OTHER SALE / PURCHASE OPTIONS****