20750 N 87TH Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

This lovely Luxury Furnished Villa, located in the gated community of North Scottsdale's highly sought after community of Encore at Grayhawk exudes warmth & elegance w/ its open floor plan that features a Chef's kitchen that opens to the great room w/ fireplace. Master suite with spa like bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower, spacious walk-in closet and dual sinks. Generous 2 car garage and Community Center, with stunning pool/spa and well-equipped fitness center, adjacent to the world famous Grayhawk Golf Course.