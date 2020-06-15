All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

20750 N 87TH Street

20750 North 87th Street · (480) 229-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20750 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1081 · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This lovely Luxury Furnished Villa, located in the gated community of North Scottsdale's highly sought after community of Encore at Grayhawk exudes warmth & elegance w/ its open floor plan that features a Chef's kitchen that opens to the great room w/ fireplace. Master suite with spa like bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower, spacious walk-in closet and dual sinks. Generous 2 car garage and Community Center, with stunning pool/spa and well-equipped fitness center, adjacent to the world famous Grayhawk Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20750 N 87TH Street have any available units?
20750 N 87TH Street has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20750 N 87TH Street have?
Some of 20750 N 87TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20750 N 87TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20750 N 87TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20750 N 87TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20750 N 87TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20750 N 87TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH Street does offer parking.
Does 20750 N 87TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20750 N 87TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20750 N 87TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH Street has a pool.
Does 20750 N 87TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20750 N 87TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20750 N 87TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20750 N 87TH Street has units with dishwashers.
