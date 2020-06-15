20750 N 87TH Street

Amenities
This lovely Luxury Furnished Villa, located in the gated community of North Scottsdale's highly sought after community of Encore at Grayhawk exudes warmth & elegance w/ its open floor plan that features a Chef's kitchen that opens to the great room w/ fireplace. Master suite with spa like bathroom with separate soaking tub + shower, spacious walk-in closet and dual sinks. Generous 2 car garage and Community Center, with stunning pool/spa and well-equipped fitness center, adjacent to the world famous Grayhawk Golf Course.