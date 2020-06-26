20728 N 74TH Street

Amenities

This home is a rare find Luxury Rental in the coveted Grayhawk community. Enjoy the comfort of this upgraded home with nice sized backyard and over sized pool. Home features 3BD and 2BA with a den, open kitchen and spacious living areas. Wood and Travertine tile flooring throughout. Mature landscaping features several fruit trees and the home is very private. The end of the cul de sac location coupled with only one neighbor on the side makes for a great setting. (no adjacent 2 story neighbors) Spacious 3 car garage and all single story! This home is EXTREMELY well maintained. Owner has gone to great lengths to keep this home in absolutely pristine condition.