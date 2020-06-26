All apartments in Scottsdale
20728 N 74TH Street
Location

20728 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home is a rare find Luxury Rental in the coveted Grayhawk community. Enjoy the comfort of this upgraded home with nice sized backyard and over sized pool. Home features 3BD and 2BA with a den, open kitchen and spacious living areas. Wood and Travertine tile flooring throughout. Mature landscaping features several fruit trees and the home is very private. The end of the cul de sac location coupled with only one neighbor on the side makes for a great setting. (no adjacent 2 story neighbors) Spacious 3 car garage and all single story! This home is EXTREMELY well maintained. Owner has gone to great lengths to keep this home in absolutely pristine condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20728 N 74TH Street have any available units?
20728 N 74TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20728 N 74TH Street have?
Some of 20728 N 74TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20728 N 74TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
20728 N 74TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20728 N 74TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 20728 N 74TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20728 N 74TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 20728 N 74TH Street offers parking.
Does 20728 N 74TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20728 N 74TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20728 N 74TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 20728 N 74TH Street has a pool.
Does 20728 N 74TH Street have accessible units?
No, 20728 N 74TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20728 N 74TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20728 N 74TH Street has units with dishwashers.
