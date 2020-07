20629 N 74TH Way

Amenities

ATTRACTIVE 4 BEDROOM. 2 1/2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE HOME IN DESIRABLE SCOTTSDALE COMMUNITY OF GRAYHAWK. LIGHT, BRIGHT, OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH SPLIT MASTER. HOME OPENS ON INCREDIBLE BACKYARD WITH POOL, BUILT IN BARBECUE, AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT, NO NEIGHBOR BEHIND, BACKS TO OPEN AREA, NEW CARPET AND TILE FLOORS IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS. GRAYHAWK IS CLOSE TO THE 101 FREEWAY, GREAT SHOPPING, AND PLACES TO EAT. GRAYHAWK HAS 30 MILES OF WALKING TRAILS, NO SMOKERS PLEASE, PET ALLOWED AT LANDLORD DISCRETION, ADD $50 MORE RENT PER MONTH FOR PET, WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. RENT INCLUDES WEEKLY POOL SERVICE AND MONTHLY YARD SERVICE. HURRY, THIS BEAUTIFULLY CLEAN UNFURNISHED RENTAL WON'T LAST LONG.