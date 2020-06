Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous home on the Grayhawk golf course with unobstructed views of the McDowell mountains! Recently updated with modern finishes and furnishings. Split floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, office and great room. The backyard has heated pool/spa, fireplace and multiple areas for enjoying the outdoors. Rental rates vary by seasons, call for pricing and availability. HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR FEBRUARY AND EARLY MARCH.