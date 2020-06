Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Luxury Home that just went through a $850,000 remodel inside and out 7 months ago, transitional style home. Premium and large lot, views of two parks, and mountains. Lease includes weekly landscaping and pool services. Owner is needing larger home and looking for a 12-36 month lease. Discounts for leases over 12 months. Lease purchase with 25% down. Furnished or unfurnished available.