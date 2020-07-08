19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191

Amenities

garage gym pool concierge clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym game room pool bbq/grill garage media room

The Venu at Grayhawk is a beautiful gated community built by award-winning custom home builder. Million-dollar clubhouse with gym, 8-person movie theater, bgame room, catering kitchen and meeting/dining room - all included. Two heated pools and spas for year-round use, outdoor ramadas and gas grills. On-site security and concierge. Condos built like a custom home, the quality is unmatched!



Quiet with no neighbors above or below you. Extra sound-proofing between units. Attached one car garage with lots of storage.

Learn more information about this community at www.venucondorentals.com



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/19777-n-76th-st-25 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.