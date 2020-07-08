All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191

19777 North 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19777 North 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
The Venu at Grayhawk is a beautiful gated community built by award-winning custom home builder. Million-dollar clubhouse with gym, 8-person movie theater, bgame room, catering kitchen and meeting/dining room - all included. Two heated pools and spas for year-round use, outdoor ramadas and gas grills. On-site security and concierge. Condos built like a custom home, the quality is unmatched!

Quiet with no neighbors above or below you. Extra sound-proofing between units. Attached one car garage with lots of storage.
Learn more information about this community at www.venucondorentals.com

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/19777-n-76th-st-25 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 have any available units?
19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 have?
Some of 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 currently offering any rent specials?
19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 pet-friendly?
No, 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 offer parking?
Yes, 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 offers parking.
Does 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 have a pool?
Yes, 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 has a pool.
Does 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 have accessible units?
No, 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 does not have accessible units.
Does 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19777 N. 76th St. Unit: 2191 does not have units with dishwashers.

