Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063

19700 North 76th Street · (480) 448-6455
Location

19700 North 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhouse in Village at Grayhawk - Available for a 07/01/2020 move in.

North Scottsdale, a vacationer's paradise, boasts numerous hiking trails at nearby McDowell Mountains, hip and upscale shopping and restaurants at DC Ranch, public and private golf courses, and nationally renowned restaurants from Southwestern fare to Asian-inspired cuisine. Stay at the exclusive Village at Grayhawk in your two-bedroom/ two-bath deluxe townhouse that sleeps up to six guests, with two twin beds in the second bedroom. This fully furnished, spacious and elegantly appointed 1,400-square foot residence is steps away from the contemporary-designed fitness center, sparkling blue pool and relaxing hot tub. Welcome to the perfect Getaway at Grayhawk.

Available for short term lease (under 12 months) January - April at a monthly rate of $3,000; May - September at a monthly rate of $1,800; October - December at a monthly rate of $2,500.

Available for a 12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $2,000. Pet size limited to 30 pounds, per HOA.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2534273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 have any available units?
19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 have?
Some of 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 currently offering any rent specials?
19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 is pet friendly.
Does 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 offer parking?
Yes, 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 offers parking.
Does 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 have a pool?
Yes, 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 has a pool.
Does 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 have accessible units?
No, 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 does not have accessible units.
Does 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063 has units with dishwashers.
