19700 North 76th Street Unit #2063

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Fully Furnished 2 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage Townhouse in Village at Grayhawk - Available for a 07/01/2020 move in.



North Scottsdale, a vacationer's paradise, boasts numerous hiking trails at nearby McDowell Mountains, hip and upscale shopping and restaurants at DC Ranch, public and private golf courses, and nationally renowned restaurants from Southwestern fare to Asian-inspired cuisine. Stay at the exclusive Village at Grayhawk in your two-bedroom/ two-bath deluxe townhouse that sleeps up to six guests, with two twin beds in the second bedroom. This fully furnished, spacious and elegantly appointed 1,400-square foot residence is steps away from the contemporary-designed fitness center, sparkling blue pool and relaxing hot tub. Welcome to the perfect Getaway at Grayhawk.



Available for short term lease (under 12 months) January - April at a monthly rate of $3,000; May - September at a monthly rate of $1,800; October - December at a monthly rate of $2,500.



Available for a 12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $2,000. Pet size limited to 30 pounds, per HOA.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2534273)