19700 N 76TH Street
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

19700 N 76TH Street

19700 N 76th · No Longer Available
Location

19700 N 76th, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully Furnished,Immaculate Condo just steps from the Pool.Adorable covered patio has plenty of room to relax & enjoy the Mountain Views. Has EVERYTHING you'll need to enjoy a long stay or a quick vacation retreat! Master has King size plushy bed with TV & large walk in closet. Second bedroom has Queen bed & Tv. There is a pull out sofa that becomes a Queen bed,so plenty of room to sleep!Kitchen has beautiful granite & fully equipped w/all appliances&dishes and it's nice and open to the rest of the home.Hard wood floors t/out & fireplace add to the elegance of this home.Conveniently has a gargage and also washer & dryer. Enjoy the 3 Community pools to be social & meet people! Fully equipped Excercise facility!Grayhawk public Golf Course is right nearby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19700 N 76TH Street have any available units?
19700 N 76TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19700 N 76TH Street have?
Some of 19700 N 76TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19700 N 76TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
19700 N 76TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19700 N 76TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 19700 N 76TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 19700 N 76TH Street does offer parking.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19700 N 76TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 19700 N 76TH Street has a pool.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have accessible units?
No, 19700 N 76TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19700 N 76TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19700 N 76TH Street has units with dishwashers.
