19700 N 76TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully Furnished,Immaculate Condo just steps from the Pool.Adorable covered patio has plenty of room to relax & enjoy the Mountain Views. Has EVERYTHING you'll need to enjoy a long stay or a quick vacation retreat! Master has King size plushy bed with TV & large walk in closet. Second bedroom has Queen bed & Tv. There is a pull out sofa that becomes a Queen bed,so plenty of room to sleep!Kitchen has beautiful granite & fully equipped w/all appliances&dishes and it's nice and open to the rest of the home.Hard wood floors t/out & fireplace add to the elegance of this home.Conveniently has a gargage and also washer & dryer. Enjoy the 3 Community pools to be social & meet people! Fully equipped Excercise facility!Grayhawk public Golf Course is right nearby