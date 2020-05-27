19550 N Grayhawk Dr Unit 1081

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill internet access

Cachet at Grayhawk, Vacation in style! - Live in luxury during your visit to Scottsdale in this exquisite, fully furnished unit in Cachet at Grayhawk. This property has been completed remodeled from the wood plank tile to both bathrooms and a grand kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Master and second bedroom have king beds, the third bedroom has two twins. Kitchen is fully appointed. Seating for 6 in the dining area, great room has a fireplace and large TV that includes basic cable service as well as WIFI. There is a courtyard entry in front and the backyard has a covered patio, built-in BBQ, lush, mature landscape and is perfect for our spectacular weather. Call Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives North Scottsdale for more information and dates available. PROPERTY IS LEASED FOR JAN - MAR 2020.

(858)255-1675 Application fee is $40 per adult, rental tax of 1.75% applies.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4961620)