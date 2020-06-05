All apartments in Scottsdale
19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive

19475 North Grayhawk Drive · (480) 980-3577
Location

19475 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2152 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
2 bedroom furnished luxury condo for rent in Grayhawk - in gated Tesoro community. Split floor plan is perfect for you and your guests. Recent upgrades include wood flooring in living area and staircase, plantation shutters, granite countertops, new sofa set. Crown moulding in living room. Wireless internet, all-in-one scanner/printer. LED-HDTV in great room; LCD-TV bedrooms. This Grayhawk condo is located next to lush championship Talon Golf Course, part of the Grayhawk community in North Scottsdale. Tesoro at Grayhawk has pool, spa, clubhouse and exercise facility; near walking and biking trails. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment can be found just minutes away. Wonderful views and amenities! $200 utility cap. Available January 2020. Not available Feb, Mar or Apr 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive have any available units?
19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive have?
Some of 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive does offer parking.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive has a pool.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive have accessible units?
No, 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive has units with dishwashers.
