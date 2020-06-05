19475 N GRAYHAWK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access

2 bedroom furnished luxury condo for rent in Grayhawk - in gated Tesoro community. Split floor plan is perfect for you and your guests. Recent upgrades include wood flooring in living area and staircase, plantation shutters, granite countertops, new sofa set. Crown moulding in living room. Wireless internet, all-in-one scanner/printer. LED-HDTV in great room; LCD-TV bedrooms. This Grayhawk condo is located next to lush championship Talon Golf Course, part of the Grayhawk community in North Scottsdale. Tesoro at Grayhawk has pool, spa, clubhouse and exercise facility; near walking and biking trails. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment can be found just minutes away. Wonderful views and amenities! $200 utility cap. Available January 2020. Not available Feb, Mar or Apr 2020.