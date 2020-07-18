19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

wow! absolutely gorgeous premium corner upper level scottsdale 2/2 condo located at the prestigious Tesoro at Grayhawk community, fully furnishing, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, like new appliances, updated paint, like new carpeting, split over-sized master bedrooms, gated, fireplace, 2 car garage, community pool and facilities, private patios with premium mountain views, perfect opportunity for short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for short term and long term rental options ($1995 May-October / $2795 Nov-Dec / $3295 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with select rental period rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*