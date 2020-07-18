All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004

19475 North Grayhawk Drive · (480) 449-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19475 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium corner upper level scottsdale 2/2 condo located at the prestigious Tesoro at Grayhawk community, fully furnishing, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, like new appliances, updated paint, like new carpeting, split over-sized master bedrooms, gated, fireplace, 2 car garage, community pool and facilities, private patios with premium mountain views, perfect opportunity for short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for short term and long term rental options ($1995 May-October / $2795 Nov-Dec / $3295 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with select rental period rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire* visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 have any available units?
19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 have?
Some of 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 currently offering any rent specials?
19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 is pet friendly.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 offer parking?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 offers parking.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 have a pool?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 has a pool.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 have accessible units?
No, 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 does not have accessible units.
Does 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity